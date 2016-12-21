Book written about former Pulaski pol...

Book written about former Pulaski police chief

Wednesday Nov 30

Although his father is 74 years old, it wasn't until recently that Zach Cooley of Wytheville really came to understand what his father, Herb, accomplished during a 45-year career in law enforcement. "Being a police officer, he was away a lot and missed a lot of birthdays and holidays," Zach says of his father, who served as Pulaski's police chief from 1994 to 2000.

Wytheville, VA

