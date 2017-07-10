Kent County refinances debt, expects ...

Kent County refinances debt, expects $4M in savings at lower rates

Dave Atkins, center, and Bill Lefebre, right, from Townline Tile, work on the Kent County Courthouse at the corner of the East Beltline and Knapp Street on Oct. 5, 2009. Dave Atkins, center, and Bill Lefebre, right, from Townline Tile, work on the Kent County Courthouse at the corner of the East Beltline and Knapp Street on Oct. 5, 2009.( GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Kent County is refinancing the remaining debt from bonds totaling more than $40 million sold in 2007 and 2008.

