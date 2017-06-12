Wyoming police looking for missing 12-year-old
Police are looking for a 12-year-old girl who went missing after getting off a school bus about noon, Friday, June 9. Adrianna Nicole Anderson was last seen getting off of a school bus in the area of Longstreet Avenue and Cricklewood Street SW. Police think she may have been in the area of Burton Middle School in Grand Rapids sometime after getting off the bus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Wyoming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law
|38 min
|Grim Reaper
|10
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|23 hr
|Hudsonville Friend
|2,920
|Quote of the Day (Feb '08)
|Fri
|Kelly Joanne Cannon
|479
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Fri
|A Commenter
|1,176
|The Geek Group
|Thu
|Redrider87
|3
|Teen shot by police on probation for earlier sh...
|May 31
|About time
|1
|18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ...
|May 31
|No doubt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wyoming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC