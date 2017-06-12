Wyoming police looking for missing 12...

Wyoming police looking for missing 12-year-old

Friday Jun 9 Read more: MLive.com

Police are looking for a 12-year-old girl who went missing after getting off a school bus about noon, Friday, June 9. Adrianna Nicole Anderson was last seen getting off of a school bus in the area of Longstreet Avenue and Cricklewood Street SW. Police think she may have been in the area of Burton Middle School in Grand Rapids sometime after getting off the bus.

Read more at MLive.com.

