Wyoming couple reaches plea deals aft...

Wyoming couple reaches plea deals after court X-ray machine spots gun

Tuesday Jun 20

Two people arrested after a loaded handgun was found inside a purse during a security screening at a county courthouse in southwestern Michigan have reached plea deals. The Herald- Palladium of St. Joseph reports 40-year-old Arnelda Jackson pleaded guilty Monday to charges including being a felon in possession of a firearm.

