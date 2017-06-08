Thefts spark joint warning from Kentwood, Wyoming police
Since May 30, police say the suspect has stolen cash, new or high-end electronics and medication from vehicles between the hours of 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. Investigators say the thief also ransacked some cars but took nothing. In Kentwood, the crimes happened in the area of Princeton Estates; in Wyoming, the thefts happened in the Chateau Hills neighborhood and the neighborhood along Valleyridge Avenue SW, police say.
Wyoming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Jun 7
|Barnum y Bailey
|2,913
|Teen shot by police on probation for earlier sh...
|May 31
|About time
|1
|18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ...
|May 31
|No doubt
|1
|East Grand Rapids Mugshots and Criminal Arrest ... (Sep '16)
|May 25
|east
|3
|Holland's Hispanic population growing (May '08)
|May 23
|bonds77
|396
|What about Obama's wife? (Aug '10)
|May 20
|Horrific
|378
|Sonic's GR History? (Sep '09)
|May 12
|Cdoxie
|15
