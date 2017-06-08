Thefts spark joint warning from Kentwood, Wyoming police

Since May 30, police say the suspect has stolen cash, new or high-end electronics and medication from vehicles between the hours of 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. Investigators say the thief also ransacked some cars but took nothing. In Kentwood, the crimes happened in the area of Princeton Estates; in Wyoming, the thefts happened in the Chateau Hills neighborhood and the neighborhood along Valleyridge Avenue SW, police say.

