Police: Stabbing suspect now facing criminal sexual conduct charges with student

Friday Jun 30 Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

Police say James Chelekis cut his wife's throat during a fight at their Wyoming home Tuesday. In court Friday morning, he was arraigned on two additional charges of Criminal Sexual Conduct, 1st degree.

