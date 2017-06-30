Police: Stabbing suspect now facing criminal sexual conduct charges with student
Police say James Chelekis cut his wife's throat during a fight at their Wyoming home Tuesday. In court Friday morning, he was arraigned on two additional charges of Criminal Sexual Conduct, 1st degree.
