Police investigate domestic assault, stabbing in Wyoming
Police say a woman was stabbed and her husband has been taken into custody after an apparent domestic dispute Tuesday morning. The incident happened just before 6:00 a.m. in the 1700 block of Oakvale SW, which is near 52nd Street and Burlingame Avenue.
