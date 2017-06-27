Police investigate domestic assault, ...

Police investigate domestic assault, stabbing in Wyoming

Police say a woman was stabbed and her husband has been taken into custody after an apparent domestic dispute Tuesday morning. The incident happened just before 6:00 a.m. in the 1700 block of Oakvale SW, which is near 52nd Street and Burlingame Avenue.

