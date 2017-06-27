One dead in Wyoming crash between motorcycle and car
One person died after a collision between a motorcycle and a car on 28th Street SW east of Byron Center Avenue. The crash happened about 12:05 p.m. Saturday, June 24 in front of the NASCAR Car Wash near Hazelwood Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wyoming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|ACHTUNG AIPAC
|21
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|18 hr
|NewsFan13
|2,938
|Gov. Rick Snyder makes appointment, reappointme...
|Jun 23
|Indict arnon milchan
|1
|Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law
|Jun 18
|Muzzie confusion
|12
|Quote of the Day (Feb '08)
|Jun 16
|Kelly Joanne Cannon
|479
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Jun 16
|A Commenter
|1,176
|The Geek Group
|Jun 15
|Redrider87
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wyoming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC