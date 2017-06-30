No charges in deadly road-rage shooting

Friday Jun 30

A man who shot and killed another during a road-rage dispute will not face criminal charges, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said Friday, June 30. Robert Chipman Jr., 43, who held a valid concealed-pistol license shot the two after the road-rage incident. He told police he fired his gun during a physical altercation, Kent County sheriff's deputies said.

