No charges in deadly road-rage shooting
A man who shot and killed another during a road-rage dispute will not face criminal charges, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said Friday, June 30. Robert Chipman Jr., 43, who held a valid concealed-pistol license shot the two after the road-rage incident. He told police he fired his gun during a physical altercation, Kent County sheriff's deputies said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Wyoming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Jul 3
|Missindutchville
|1,179
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Jul 3
|Missindutchville
|2,952
|Woman hit while crossing 28th Street ID'ed (Jan '16)
|Jun 29
|RacistHater
|32
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|Jun 27
|ACHTUNG AIPAC
|21
|Gov. Rick Snyder makes appointment, reappointme...
|Jun 23
|Indict arnon milchan
|1
|Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law
|Jun 18
|Muzzie confusion
|12
|Quote of the Day (Feb '08)
|Jun 16
|Kelly Joanne Cannon
|479
Find what you want!
Search Wyoming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC