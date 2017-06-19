New $20M Southwest Side high school expected to open in 2020
Grand Rapids Public Schools leaders say the most realistic timeline for opening of its new $20 million high school on the Southwest Side is the 2020-21 school year. Launching a new high school to complement the existing Southwest Community Campus theme school, located at 801 Oakland Ave. SW, has been talked about for more than five years.
