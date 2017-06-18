Mother of dead 4-year-old boy arreste...

Mother of dead 4-year-old boy arrested in Wyoming

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

Wyoming police say Sonja Hernandez, 29, was arrested on domestic charges. These charges are not connected directly with her son Giovanni Mejias' death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wyoming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local News Women (Apr '09) 23 hr NewsFan13 2,922
News Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law Sun Muzzie confusion 12
Quote of the Day (Feb '08) Jun 16 Kelly Joanne Cannon 479
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) Jun 16 A Commenter 1,176
The Geek Group Jun 15 Redrider87 3
News Teen shot by police on probation for earlier sh... May 31 About time 1
News 18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ... May 31 No doubt 1
See all Wyoming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wyoming Forum Now

Wyoming Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wyoming Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Wyoming, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,319 • Total comments across all topics: 281,892,815

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC