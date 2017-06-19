Medical marijuana grower gets probationary sentence after her unit is burglary target
A woman charged with drug offenses after two men tried breaking into her medical marijuana grow operation has been sentenced to probation and community service. Stacy Hahn, 33, was sentenced Thursday, June 22 on a charge of maintaining a drug house, a high-court misdemeanor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wyoming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|15 hr
|Morningwood
|2,931
|Gov. Rick Snyder makes appointment, reappointme...
|Fri
|Indict arnon milchan
|1
|Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law
|Jun 18
|Muzzie confusion
|12
|Quote of the Day (Feb '08)
|Jun 16
|Kelly Joanne Cannon
|479
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Jun 16
|A Commenter
|1,176
|The Geek Group
|Jun 15
|Redrider87
|3
|Teen shot by police on probation for earlier sh...
|May 31
|About time
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wyoming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC