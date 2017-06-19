Medical marijuana grower gets probati...

Medical marijuana grower gets probationary sentence after her unit is burglary target

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: MLive.com

A woman charged with drug offenses after two men tried breaking into her medical marijuana grow operation has been sentenced to probation and community service. Stacy Hahn, 33, was sentenced Thursday, June 22 on a charge of maintaining a drug house, a high-court misdemeanor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wyoming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local News Women (Apr '09) 15 hr Morningwood 2,931
News Gov. Rick Snyder makes appointment, reappointme... Fri Indict arnon milchan 1
News Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law Jun 18 Muzzie confusion 12
Quote of the Day (Feb '08) Jun 16 Kelly Joanne Cannon 479
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) Jun 16 A Commenter 1,176
The Geek Group Jun 15 Redrider87 3
News Teen shot by police on probation for earlier sh... May 31 About time 1
See all Wyoming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wyoming Forum Now

Wyoming Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wyoming Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Wyoming, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,299 • Total comments across all topics: 281,991,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC