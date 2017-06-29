Lumbermen's acquires Michigan wood products manufacturer
Lumbermen's has acquired Michigan Prestain , a Wyoming firm that makes pre-finished cedar shingles, cedar siding, fiber cement siding, cedar trim, and other building products. Lumbermen's, a building supply distributor based at 4433 Stafford Ave. SE, will produce and distribute Michigan PreStain products under the "Great American Spaces" brand, according to a press release on Wednesday, June 28. Founded in 1989, Michigan Prestain has about 30 employees working from a 66,000-square foot factory at 3903 Roger B Chaffee Drive SW.
