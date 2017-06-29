Judge denies lower bond for man accus...

Judge denies lower bond for man accused of stabbing wife

Thursday Jun 29

A Kentwood Public Schools teacher accused of stabbing his wife at their Wyoming home remained in jail Thursday on $1 million bond. James Chelekis appeared in 62A District Court Thursday, where he was formally charged with assault with intent to murder in the alleged June 27 assault that sent his 30-year-old wife to the hospital.

