Judge denies lower bond for man accused of stabbing wife
A Kentwood Public Schools teacher accused of stabbing his wife at their Wyoming home remained in jail Thursday on $1 million bond. James Chelekis appeared in 62A District Court Thursday, where he was formally charged with assault with intent to murder in the alleged June 27 assault that sent his 30-year-old wife to the hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.
Add your comments below
Wyoming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|18 hr
|Anonymous
|2,951
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Sun
|Suezq
|1,178
|Woman hit while crossing 28th Street ID'ed (Jan '16)
|Jun 29
|RacistHater
|32
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|Jun 27
|ACHTUNG AIPAC
|21
|Gov. Rick Snyder makes appointment, reappointme...
|Jun 23
|Indict arnon milchan
|1
|Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law
|Jun 18
|Muzzie confusion
|12
|Quote of the Day (Feb '08)
|Jun 16
|Kelly Joanne Cannon
|479
Find what you want!
Search Wyoming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC