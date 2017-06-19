Head to Lamar Park for an afternoon of free summer fun
WYOMING, Mich. Maranda Park Parties are coming to six West Michigan communities this summer, providing an afternoon of free fun for families! Maranda Park Party comes to Lamar Park in Wyoming on Thursday, June 22. The party is from noon to 2 p.m., with a free lunch for anyone 18 and under starting at 11:30 a.m., while supplies last.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOTV Battle Creek.
Add your comments below
Wyoming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|1 hr
|Thirteen in your ...
|2,924
|Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law
|Jun 18
|Muzzie confusion
|12
|Quote of the Day (Feb '08)
|Jun 16
|Kelly Joanne Cannon
|479
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Jun 16
|A Commenter
|1,176
|The Geek Group
|Jun 15
|Redrider87
|3
|Teen shot by police on probation for earlier sh...
|May 31
|About time
|1
|18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ...
|May 31
|No doubt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wyoming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC