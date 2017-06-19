Final M-6 Public Meeting Before Recon...

Final M-6 Public Meeting Before Reconstruction Set

A final public meeting is slated for next week ahead of next month's closing of M-6 in Ottawa County. Michigan Department of Transportation officials will be joined by those from both Ottawa and Kent counties, as well as from the City of Wyoming, during a two-hour project session at the Byron Township Hall next Wednesday.

