Final M-6 Public Meeting Before Reconstruction Set
A final public meeting is slated for next week ahead of next month's closing of M-6 in Ottawa County. Michigan Department of Transportation officials will be joined by those from both Ottawa and Kent counties, as well as from the City of Wyoming, during a two-hour project session at the Byron Township Hall next Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.
