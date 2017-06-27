Family Fitness a debtora questions mistaken identity, bogus contract
Roberto Castro said he just wanted to get in better shape when he joined Family Fitness. However, his credit score is now in worse shape.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wyoming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|7 hr
|T-Man
|2,943
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|Tue
|ACHTUNG AIPAC
|21
|Gov. Rick Snyder makes appointment, reappointme...
|Jun 23
|Indict arnon milchan
|1
|Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law
|Jun 18
|Muzzie confusion
|12
|Quote of the Day (Feb '08)
|Jun 16
|Kelly Joanne Cannon
|479
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Jun 16
|A Commenter
|1,176
|The Geek Group
|Jun 15
|Redrider87
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wyoming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC