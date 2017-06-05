Diocese of Grand Rapids ordains three new priests
The Mass with the Rite of Ordination to the Priesthood took place Saturday morning at the Cathedral of Saint Andrew. Stephen Durkee, 27, Steven Geerling, 43, and Kyle Kilpatrick, 30, were ordained by Reverend David Walkowiak, bishop of Grand Rapids.
