CSL plasma collection center set to open in Portage

One of the world's largest collectors of human plasma, CSL Plasma will work from a newly built 8,000-plus-square-foot location at 321 Mall Drive. The collection center will supply plasma to CSL Behring, which produces treatments and therapies for rare and serious conditions, including bleeding disorders such as hemophilia and Von Willebrand Disease, as well as primary immune deficiencies, hereditary angioedema, inherited respiratory disease, and neurological disorders.

