83 places to buy fireworks in Kent and Ottawa counties
Residents in Kent and Ottawa counties looking to buy fireworks in time for their Independence Day celebrations have 83 options to choose from. That's the number of vendors licensed to legally sell consumer-grade fireworks in the two counties, according to the most recent data available from the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.
Wyoming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|4 hr
|Anonymous
|2,946
|Woman hit while crossing 28th Street ID'ed (Jan '16)
|11 hr
|RacistHater
|32
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|Jun 27
|ACHTUNG AIPAC
|21
|Gov. Rick Snyder makes appointment, reappointme...
|Jun 23
|Indict arnon milchan
|1
|Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law
|Jun 18
|Muzzie confusion
|12
|Quote of the Day (Feb '08)
|Jun 16
|Kelly Joanne Cannon
|479
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Jun 16
|A Commenter
|1,176
