Wyoming woman killed, 1 in critical condition after crash
At 12:30 p.m. on May 21, the Wyoming Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a traffic crash on 28th Street SW at Burlingame Avenue SW. According to a release from the department, an 86-year-old Grandville woman was driving on 28th Street when she ran a red light at the intersection and struck a northbound vehicle.
