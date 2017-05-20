Woman injured in Wyoming shooting

Woman injured in Wyoming shooting

Saturday

We're told several shots were fired into a home in the 3300 block of Burlingame Avenue SW around 2:30 a.m. Saturday in what appears to be a drive-by shooting. The 30-year-old woman was shot in the arm but police say her injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

