Police respond to shots fired, find shattered window at home in Wyoming

Thursday May 25 Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

After reports of several gunshots in the 2400 block of 31st Street SW in Wyoming, police offers responded to find a shattered window that appeared to be damaged by a bullet. The call came in around 1 a.m. Thursday morning, and according to the homeowner of the damaged window they didn't see any suspects following the sound of gunshots.

