Police respond to shots fired, find shattered window at home in Wyoming
After reports of several gunshots in the 2400 block of 31st Street SW in Wyoming, police offers responded to find a shattered window that appeared to be damaged by a bullet. The call came in around 1 a.m. Thursday morning, and according to the homeowner of the damaged window they didn't see any suspects following the sound of gunshots.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Add your comments below
Wyoming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen shot by police on probation for earlier sh...
|Wed
|About time
|1
|18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ...
|Wed
|No doubt
|1
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Wed
|NewsFan13
|2,907
|East Grand Rapids Mugshots and Criminal Arrest ... (Sep '16)
|May 25
|east
|3
|Holland's Hispanic population growing (May '08)
|May 23
|bonds77
|396
|What about Obama's wife? (Aug '10)
|May 20
|Horrific
|378
|Sonic's GR History? (Sep '09)
|May 12
|Cdoxie
|15
Find what you want!
Search Wyoming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC