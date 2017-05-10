Passenger dies, driver flees on foot ...

Passenger dies, driver flees on foot after Grand Rapids crash

Thursday May 11

Police are investigating a fatal crash in which a male passenger was killed and the driver fled Wednesday evening at the border of Grand Rapids and Wyoming. The incident occurred around 11:05 p.m. at the intersection of Division Avenue and Alger Street, outside the Log Cabin bar.

