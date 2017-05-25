Memorial Day 2017 events in Kent, Ott...

Memorial Day 2017 events in Kent, Ottawa counties

Military members, veterans and those who have given their lives to service will be honored across the state with parades and special events during Memorial Day weekend. Here are a few of the major parades, ceremonies and other events scheduled to mark the holiday in communities in Kent and Ottawa Counties: While most Memorial Day events are being held on Monday, the parade in downtown Grand Rapids will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30. The parade sponsored by the United Veterans Council of Kent County, will begin at the crossroads of North Division Avenue and Lyon Street Northwest, ending at Veterans Park.

