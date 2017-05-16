Keep Calm and Drink On at BALLADS & BREWS

Keep Calm and Drink On at BALLADS & B...

Grab your mates and head down to the Goei Center June 1 for fish and chips, a round of pints, and much more at Opera Grand Rapids' second annual Ballads & Brews event. Showcasing a lighter side of opera, the fun evening will include tasty pub fare, local craft beer sampling, a diverse selection of auction items, plenty of quirky surprises, and a unique British Invasion-inspired opera fusion performance from Opera Grand Rapids Emerging Artists.

