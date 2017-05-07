GoFundMe set up for victim killed in GR double shooting
A GoFundMe page set up for the man killed in a double shooting in Grand Rapids Friday identifies him as 23-year-old D'Andre Bullis Sr. Bullis was reportedly on Grandville SW with another man in Grand Rapids around 4:30 p.m. when a suspect allegedly opened fire outside of a busy salon killing Bullis. The arrests come after Wyoming and Grand Rapids police officers surrounded a home Friday searching for the suspect but no one was found.
