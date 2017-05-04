Former Klingman's building eyed for office space

The vacant, 58-year-old building at 1001 28th St. SW in Wyoming has drawn the interest of the Hinman real estate firm, who told city officials last week that it has a prospective office tenant. Hinman is asking the city for a exemption from certain taxes on the property for 12 years under the Commercial Redevelopment Act, as it pursues redevelopment of the functionally obsolete building, according to a letter filed with the city council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.