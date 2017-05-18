Detroit area sneaker chain adds 2nd store in Grand Rapids area

A Metro Detroit-based sneaker and sports apparel retail chain in Michigan will soon open a second Grand Rapids area store. Mr. Alan's newest store, at 1254 SW 28th St. in Wyoming, is slated to open June 8. The retailer has a Kentwood location, at 2941 S. East 28th St. The Redford-based family-owned company once known for its catchy "$29 or two for $50" ad campaign is now targeting Michigan's sneakerhead market with a higher-end product line.

