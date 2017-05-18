At least 5 years in prison for man in...

At least 5 years in prison for man in snowplow hit-and-run in Wyoming

Thursday May 18 Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

A 21-year-old snowplow driver has been sentenced to at least five years in prison for a fatal hit-and-run near Grand Rapids. Austin Hill was remorseful in court Thursday, a month after pleading no contest to causing a fatal crash but failing to stop.

