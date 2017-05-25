April Unemployment Rates Fall in All ...

April Unemployment Rates Fall in All Michigan Regional Labor Markets

1 hr ago

Lansing Seasonally unadjusted unemployment rates in April declined in all of the state's 17 major labor market areas, according to the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget. Total employment levels increased in nearly all regions over the month, while workforce totals decreased moderately in most areas.

