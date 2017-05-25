April Unemployment Rates Fall in All Michigan Regional Labor Markets
Lansing Seasonally unadjusted unemployment rates in April declined in all of the state's 17 major labor market areas, according to the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget. Total employment levels increased in nearly all regions over the month, while workforce totals decreased moderately in most areas.
