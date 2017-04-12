Wyoming troupe with disabilities raising money for mental health research
A group of people with a range of disabilities are taking center stage in Wyoming, throwing a performance that could put their organization in the lime light. The premiere of 'Pulling on a String' was at Marge's Donut Den Wednesday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wyoming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|So what now, Snowflakes?
|Sat
|Oneal
|1
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Apr 12
|Casual Observer
|2,882
|Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08)
|Apr 8
|Disturbing
|95
|Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14)
|Apr 7
|Kimmie
|12
|Betty Ford has died. Do you care? (Jul '11)
|Apr 2
|Fred
|266
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Apr 2
|lol
|616
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Mar 31
|A Commenter
|1,169
Find what you want!
Search Wyoming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC