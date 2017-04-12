Wyoming police: Man doing yardwork fa...

Wyoming police: Man doing yardwork falls, drowns

Officers were called to the 3900 block of Wedgewood Drive SW around 6:15 p.m. Monday after someone found the man in Buck Creek. Officers determined Baker was doing yard work when he fell down the embankment at his home and into the creek.

