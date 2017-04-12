Wyoming police: Man doing yardwork falls, drowns
Officers were called to the 3900 block of Wedgewood Drive SW around 6:15 p.m. Monday after someone found the man in Buck Creek. Officers determined Baker was doing yard work when he fell down the embankment at his home and into the creek.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wyoming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Wed
|Casual Observer
|2,882
|Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08)
|Apr 8
|Disturbing
|95
|Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14)
|Apr 7
|Kimmie
|12
|Betty Ford has died. Do you care? (Jul '11)
|Apr 2
|Fred
|266
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Apr 2
|lol
|616
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Mar 31
|A Commenter
|1,169
|Grand Rapids; a good place to live? (Mar '12)
|Mar 30
|GRhomesweethell
|191
Find what you want!
Search Wyoming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC