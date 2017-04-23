Wyoming holds 2nd annual Earth Day cl...

Wyoming holds 2nd annual Earth Day clean up

Sunday Apr 23 Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

The city of Wyoming and the Looks Good Committee held their 2nd annual Clean Up Day Saturday all part of Earth Day. "We also have the Kent County Recycling Program with us today so they`re taking glass, cardboard, paper, things of that nature," said Nancy Stoddard, Vice Chair of the Looks Good Committee.

