U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga will hold town hall meeting in Wyoming

Sunday Apr 9 Read more: MLive.com

A West Michigan congressman criticized earlier this year for not holding in-person meetings with constituents is planning his third such event for next week. U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga , R-Zeeland, announced he will hold a town hall-style meeting with constituents Tuesday, April 11, in Wyoming.

