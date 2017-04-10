Two 'persons of interest' arrested fo...

Two 'persons of interest' arrested for armed robbery of cell phones, wallets

Saturday Apr 8 Read more: MLive.com

Police say two "persons of interest" have been arrested in an armed robbery of a group's cell phones and wallets early Saturday, April 8. Wyoming police said three people were in a parking lot in the 2300 block of Michael Avenue SW about 3:30 a.m. when three other people robbed them of their wallets and cell phones. One of the robbers had a gun, police said.

