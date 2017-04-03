Substitute teacher shortage expected ...

Substitute teacher shortage expected to continue to be ongoing problem

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 3 Read more: MLive.com

West Michigan school districts and those across the state have struggled to fill day-to-day teacher absences with an adequate number of substitutes in recent years. Wyoming Superintendent Thomas Reeder said they have hired permanent substitutes in the district for each school site who roam as needed and then help out in many ways if not needed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wyoming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08) 5 hr Mommy 91
Local News Women (Apr '09) 5 hr Casual Observer 2,878
Poll Betty Ford has died. Do you care? (Jul '11) Apr 2 Fred 266
News OMG, g/f text gets teen driver ticket (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phartingly 35
car stolen please help! (Oct '16) Oct '16 Taurussho 1
News Third-graders struggle with English proficiency... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ian es un pene 2
News Husband and wife in trouble after drug bust in ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Mr Wiggley 2
See all Wyoming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wyoming Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Kent County was issued at April 07 at 11:55AM EDT

Wyoming Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wyoming Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Wyoming, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,319 • Total comments across all topics: 280,119,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC