Substitute teacher shortage expected to continue to be ongoing problem
West Michigan school districts and those across the state have struggled to fill day-to-day teacher absences with an adequate number of substitutes in recent years. Wyoming Superintendent Thomas Reeder said they have hired permanent substitutes in the district for each school site who roam as needed and then help out in many ways if not needed.
