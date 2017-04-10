Several Family Dollar Stores Closing ...

Several Family Dollar Stores Closing Wednesday, April 5

Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: WNWN-FM Battle Creek

Stores on S. Washington Avenue in Holland and on 28th St. in Wyoming are on the chopping block. Stores are also slated to be shuttered in Kentwood, Grand Rapids, and Portage.

