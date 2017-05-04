Man pulled from Wyoming garage fire, ...

Man pulled from Wyoming garage fire, seriously injured

Thursday Apr 27

Firefighters pulled a man from a burning garage along Burlingame Avenue SW with serious injuries from burns and smoke inhalation. The man, believed to be 40 to 50 years old, was taken to a hospital and was believed to be in critical condition.

