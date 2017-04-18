Man pleads a no contesta in fatal Wyo...

Man pleads a no contesta in fatal Wyoming hit and run

Tuesday Apr 18

Austin Hill, 21, pleaded 'no contest' to Failing to Stop, when at fault, resulting in death, in the January 10 crash on 52nd Street near Byron Center Avenue in Wyoming. Hill was driving a pick up truck with a snow plow when he struck Chelsea Crawford, 26, who was walking along the roadway.

