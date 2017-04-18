Man allegedly chokes mother while arg...

Man allegedly chokes mother while arguing over Justin Bieber lyrics

Authorities in Michigan said on Monday that one man was arrested after he was found in his car fighting with his mother over lyrics to a Justin Bieber song. Photo/Getty Images Authorities in Michigan said on Monday that one man was arrested after he was found in his car fighting with his mother over lyrics to a Justin Bieber song.

