Kent County begins monthly testing of tornado and high wind sirens
In the year after an outbreak of six tornadoes touching down in a matter of hours, Kent County is preparing to test its system of warning sirens throughout the area. The Aug. 20 tornadoes, which included two EF-0 tornadoes touching down in Grandville, Wyoming and Grand Rapids, were some of the 16 hitting Michigan in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Wyoming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OMG, g/f text gets teen driver ticket (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Phartingly
|35
|car stolen please help!
|Oct '16
|Taurussho
|1
|Third-graders struggle with English proficiency... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ian es un pene
|2
|Husband and wife in trouble after drug bust in ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Mr Wiggley
|2
|DeVere Construction Superintendent/ Supervisor ... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|GetYourMoneyBack
|1
|Parent group, childcare center host diaper driv... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Ian
|4
|Wyoming homeowners oppose plan for more rental ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Chaquitta
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wyoming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC