Kent County begins monthly testing of...

Kent County begins monthly testing of tornado and high wind sirens

In the year after an outbreak of six tornadoes touching down in a matter of hours, Kent County is preparing to test its system of warning sirens throughout the area. The Aug. 20 tornadoes, which included two EF-0 tornadoes touching down in Grandville, Wyoming and Grand Rapids, were some of the 16 hitting Michigan in 2016.

