Ken's Fruit Market reopens after arson fire
Customer Gerry Trabka was so happy to see Ken's Fruit Market re-open, she gave owner Ken Courts a hug. The popular store, at 3500 Plainfield Ave. NE, reopened Thursday, April 13, seven months after an arson fire damaged the store and two of its commercial neighbors.
