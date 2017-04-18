Huge 'boom' heard Saturday caused by chemical compound for exploding targets

A large explosion heard several days ago in Wyoming and Grandville is now being attributed to a chemical compound explosion at a bachelor party. Kent County sheriff's deputies said Thursday, April 20 that a large amount of Binary X -- an agent for exploding targets -- had been mixed with ammonium nitrate and detonated with a rifle about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15. Through investigation with Grandville police, sheriff's deputies learned the explosion happened in the 7100 block of Wilson Avenue SW and they talked to the person responsible.

