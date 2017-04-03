Gov. Snyder makes appointment, reappo...

Gov. Snyder makes appointment, reappointments to the Michigan Council for Rehabilitation Services

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: State of Michigan

LANSING, Mich. Gov. Rick Snyder today announced the appointment of Robin Bennett of Canton, as well as the reappointments of Trina Edmonson of Wyoming and Jennipher Wiebold of Kalamazoo to the Michigan Council for Rehabilitation Services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wyoming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local News Women (Apr '09) 2 hr Hutch 2,879
Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08) 11 hr Mommy 91
Poll Betty Ford has died. Do you care? (Jul '11) Apr 2 Fred 266
News OMG, g/f text gets teen driver ticket (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phartingly 35
car stolen please help! (Oct '16) Oct '16 Taurussho 1
News Third-graders struggle with English proficiency... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ian es un pene 2
News Husband and wife in trouble after drug bust in ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Mr Wiggley 2
See all Wyoming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wyoming Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Kent County was issued at April 07 at 4:37PM EDT

Wyoming Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wyoming Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Wyoming, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,313 • Total comments across all topics: 280,125,376

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC