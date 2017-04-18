Gov. Rick Snyder makes appointment to...

Gov. Rick Snyder makes appointment to the Governor's Traffic Safety Advisory Commission

LANSING, Mich. Gov. Rick Snyder today announced the appointment of Chief James Carmody, director of Police and Fire Services for the City of Wyoming, to the Governor's Traffic Safety Advisory Commission.

