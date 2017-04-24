Federal authorities seek tips in year...

Federal authorities seek tips in year long fugitive search

Monday Apr 24

The U.S. Marshals Western Michigan Fugitive Task Force is seeking tips in the continued search for a fugitive who has avoided authorities for a year. Leandrew Terrill Loyd, 39, is wanted for the delivery and manufacturing of cocaine in the Kent County area.

