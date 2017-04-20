Company bringing 3 hotels, restaurant to Wyoming
Stellar Hospitality announced plans Thursday to build a Holiday Inn Express, a Courtyard by Marriott and a Marriott TownePlace Suites at 5830 Clyde Park Ave. SW. The developer said its Marriott TownePlace Suites will be first of its kind in this market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wyoming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Apr 20
|Karen Vermaire
|1,170
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Apr 19
|Grammarly
|2,883
|Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08)
|Apr 8
|Disturbing
|95
|Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14)
|Apr 7
|Kimmie
|12
|Betty Ford has died. Do you care? (Jul '11)
|Apr 2
|Fred
|266
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Apr 2
|lol
|616
|Grand Rapids; a good place to live? (Mar '12)
|Mar 30
|GRhomesweethell
|191
Find what you want!
Search Wyoming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC