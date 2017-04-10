Community challenges Grand Rapids pol...

Community challenges Grand Rapids police after teens stopped at gunpoint

The mothers of five unarmed African American boys stopped at gunpoint by police were almost too emotional for words as they stood before the Grand Rapids City Commission Tuesday night. "We can't stop thinking of the fact that - what if one of our babies had made the wrong move?" said Shawndryka Moore of Grand Rapids, whose son is 14 and was involved in the incident.

