Community challenges Grand Rapids police after teens stopped at gunpoint
The mothers of five unarmed African American boys stopped at gunpoint by police were almost too emotional for words as they stood before the Grand Rapids City Commission Tuesday night. "We can't stop thinking of the fact that - what if one of our babies had made the wrong move?" said Shawndryka Moore of Grand Rapids, whose son is 14 and was involved in the incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Wyoming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|9 hr
|Casual Observer
|2,882
|Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08)
|Apr 8
|Disturbing
|95
|Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14)
|Apr 7
|Kimmie
|12
|Betty Ford has died. Do you care? (Jul '11)
|Apr 2
|Fred
|266
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Apr 2
|lol
|616
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Mar 31
|A Commenter
|1,169
|Grand Rapids; a good place to live? (Mar '12)
|Mar 30
|GRhomesweethell
|191
Find what you want!
Search Wyoming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC