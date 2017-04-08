3 victims of armed robbery in Wyoming...

3 victims of armed robbery in Wyoming parking lot

Saturday Apr 8 Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety is investigating an armed robbery that occurred in a parking lot in the 2300 block of Michael SW at approximately 3:30 a.m. Saturday. The victims were three men who were robbed of their wallets, money and cellphones at gunpoint by three Hispanic men.

